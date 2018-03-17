Joint Base Lewis-McChord day, evening and late-night artillery firing March 19-23

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day, evening and late-night artillery training Monday, March 19, 2018, 6:30 a.m. through Friday, March 23, 2018, 8 a.m. using 155 mm Howitzer field artillery and mortars.

Two JBLM units are scheduled to conduct day, evening and nighttime training with 155 mm Howitzer field artillery and mortars, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 6:30 a.m., Monday through 8 a.m., Friday. Expect artillery training during the day, evening and nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.