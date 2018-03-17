BBC’s Roman Emperor expert – Mary Beard – coming to Tacoma

What did the Roman emperor look like? Among the thousands of surviving Roman imperial marble busts found through the ages, how do we put a name to a face or a face to a name? Every archeologist dreams of finding a bust of Caesar—and some may claim as much. But can we be sure?

Mary Beard, a celebrated University of Cambridge classics scholar known for her BBC television appearances, will give a public talk at University of Puget Sound on Saturday, March 24. The free lecture, “How to Recognize a Roman Emperor,” will look at the techniques scholars use to identify nameless busts and whether we have gotten any better at matching names to faces. It be at 2:30 p.m. in Rasmussen Rotunda, Wheelock Student Center, near the corner of N. Alder Street and N. 15th Street. Tickets are not required, but seating is limited. The doors open at 2 p.m.

Beard, described by The New Yorker as “learned but accessible,” is known for her work on BBC programs such as Meet the Romans and Ultimate Rome: Empire without Limit. She has also worked on shows about daily life in Pompeii and Julius Caesar. Her latest book is The New York Times bestseller Women and Power: A Manifesto. She is the classics editor of The Times Literary Supplement and has been described as “Britain’s best known classicist.”

Puget Sound Professor of Classics Aislinn Melchoir said about the lecture topic, “We often find heads or partial busts without any names or inscriptions. Scholars will try to match these with older identified busts or use images from coins. Mary Beard makes ancient Rome come to life for audiences, so it should be an enjoyable and interesting lecture.”

The lecture is hosted by the Puget Sound Society of the Archaeological Institute of America.