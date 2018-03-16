USASOC Soldiers Conducting a Military Readiness Exercise at JBLM and Pendleton, Ore. Sunday through March 30

Soldiers from an element of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, will be conducting a routine military readiness exercise Sunday through March 30. This type of exercise is used periodically to maintain a high level of combat readiness.

This element is the U.S. Army’s premier special operations raid force that conducts forcible entry operations and special operations raids across the entire spectrum of combat. Soldiers must be ready to deploy worldwide on a moment’s notice. Therefore, tough, realistic training conducted regularly gives the Soldiers a decisive edge for real-world missions. Training such as this is the best method to test their readiness capabilities.

Soldiers will use training ammunition and other training devices to make the exercise as real as possible. There will be periods of increased air traffic to include low-flying helicopters and fixed-wing airplanes during hours of darkness. Increased flying from activity from C-17 Globemaster III and C-130 Hercules will be noticed Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings from McChord Field. Additionally, increased aircraft activity will be observed March 26-27 and March 29-30 as aircraft depart McChord Field during the evening and return during the early morning hours.

This training exercise was coordinated with Joint Base Lewis-McChord and local officials. The training is closed to the public and the media.

The participating units are extremely sensitive to the impact that such military exercises have on local citizens and we intend to train safely and courteously. Every measure will be taken to reduce the amount of noise associated with this training.

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command would like to thank Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and the neighboring communities for their support during the exercise and their understanding of any inconveniences this training may cause.

Residents seeking additional information may contact the U.S. Army Special Operations Command public affairs office: 910-432-6005