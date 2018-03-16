Steilacoom Town Administrator March 16 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – March 20, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – April 9, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – March 28, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – April 5, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Seasonal Workers:

The Town is currently advertising for seasonal workers for Public Works and for our Summer Camp program. The announcements are available at all Town buildings and on the Town’s official website.

Townwide Power Outage – April 2nd:

A Townwide power outage is scheduled for April 2nd from 7 AM to 5 PM to allow BPA to perform maintenance on their substation that feeds the Town. While the outage is occurring, Town staff will also be performing work which would also normally necessitate local outages.

Legislative Update:

Senator Steve O’ban, Representative Christine Kilduff, and Representative Dick Muri will provide a Legislative update to the Mayor/Council at the March 20, 2018 Council meeting.

March 6, 2018 Council Meeting Follow-up:

Crosswalk Study:

Under separate cover, staff is providing the crosswalk study dated May, 2017 prepared by Gray and Osborne previously discussed with Council.

Crosswalk Flashing Lights:

The estimated capital cost of pedestrian activated flashing lights at a crosswalk is approximately $20,000 plus installation.

School Zone Flashing Lights:

The estimated capital cost of school zone flashing lights is approximately $15,000 plus installation.

Norberg Estates:

A Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance (MDNS) was issued on the revitalized Norberg Estates Phase 2 preliminary plat/PAD application. (The preliminary plat had been previously approved by Council in 2007. Authorization for the preliminary plat approval for Phase 2 expired in 2017.)

Public Safety:

DEA National Drug Take Back Day:

The Town will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Our designated location is the Town’s Public Safety Building at 601 Main Street which will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM. No liquids or sharps please.

Staffing:

Public Safety Officer Kasey Bentz graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday. Officer Bentz will now begin her field training under the supervision of Departmental staff.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

General:

Steilacoom Boulevard Nonmotorized Improvement Project Open House:

An open house is scheduled for March 21, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall to review the project and allow residents to provide input on the proposed design.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the mechanic with repairs to the sweeper; continued cleaning moss from sidewalks and walkways along Steilacoom Boulevard and Union Avenue; and performed other system maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew trimmed trees around the parking lot lights at the Community Center; continued working at the Chambers Bay lift station for upgrades to be installed during the power outage; removed deflectors on the street lights on Birch Street; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued generator maintenance at sewer lift stations in preparation for the Townwide power outage; installed a new water service line for a home on Balch Street; coordinated maintenance for the treatment plant on View Road; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew excavated an area on the west side of the Community Center and installed specialized soil and drain rock for the demonstration rain garden project. On March 27th, native plants will be installed. Additionally, they continued maintenance on their equipment in preparation for Spring mowing.

Other:

Guest Artist Program:

Stop by and see the art show! Members of Pacific Gallery Artists Elaine Fister Erickson and Donna Graham will display their art at the Steilacoom Community Center from March 1 through the end of April as part of the “Guest Artist Series” hosted by The Town of Steilacoom. The art show is located at the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St., Steilacoom, WA. Hours: Monday – Thursday 9am – 7:30pm; Friday 9am – 4:30pm, (closed weekends and holidays).

Pierce County READS Selection:

Pierce County Library is excited to announce this year’s Pierce County READS selection. Join us as we revisit the events and emotions of the civil rights movement with the award-winning graphic novel trilogy “March” co-authored by Congressman John Lewis and Andrew Aydin and illustrated by Nate Powell.

Congressman Lewis (Georgia-5) is one of the key figures of the civil rights movement and the only remaining speaker alive from the Big Six Leaders that organized the 1963 March on Washington. Now to share his remarkable story, Lewis joins Aydin and Powell to use a graphic novel, or comic, format to educate and inspire a new generation. Between March 11 and May 11, we invite you to join others throughout Pierce County to read “March” as part of the largest reading event in Washington.

More information, including the full schedule of events, is available at piercecountyreads.org.

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Entertaining the Troops in Wartime: The Early History of Armed Forces Radio

Fri., April 13 @ 2 p.m.

John Jensen, audio historian and former radio station broadcaster, shares stories and anecdotes from Hollywood’s war effort and shows examples of one of the most effective forms of communication that was used to entertain, educate and inform our men and women in uniform during World War II.

Children of War

Fri., May 11 @ 2 p.m.

Ursula Scott, a retired school counselor and former teacher born in Berlin after WWII, addresses a broad subject that applies to all regions and nations that have ever been at war. Ursula’s talk focuses on children fathered by Russian soldiers who were born in Germany after WWII. What happened to those children?

White Privilege: The Other Side of Racial Inequality

Fri., June 8 @ 2 p.m.

Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is and provides tools for learning how to address it. Participants will gain knowledge and resources to foster inclusion and racial justice in their own communities.