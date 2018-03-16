Steilacoom High School Choral Students Excel at Regional Competition

The annual Mountain Region Vocal Solo and Ensemble Contest took place at Pioneer Middle School in DuPont, WA, hosted by Steilacoom Historical School District choral directors. The event drew musicians and directors from over local 20 middle and high schools.

The following Steilacoom High School ensembles and soloists won their category and will be competing in the State Solo and Ensemble Contest on April 27 and 28, 2018 in Ellensburg, WA. They are led by choral director Kasey Eck.

Steilacoom Women’s Ensemble (16 singers)

Steilacoom Men’s Ensemble (15 singers)

Steilacoom Chamber Choir (16 singers)

Steilacoom Mixed Quartet (4 singers)

Ivan Wilson – Baritone

Helaina Kaufmann – Mezzo Soprano; Lily Guthrie – Soprano; Angely Tagomata – Alto

Superior ratings

The Mozart Trio (Angely, Helaina, Lily)

Sanae Fujii – Soprano

Sophia Palacios – Mezzo Soprano

Grace Lemmon – Mezzo Soprano

Hope Stowers – Alto

Ivan and Grace – Duet

In combination with the Steilacoom High School band students, Steilacoom Historical School District will be represented by 48 students in 15 different categories at the State Contest.

Pioneer Middle School students, led by choral director Katherine Elshire, also competed in this event an all received ratings of Superior.