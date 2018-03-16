Peter & The Starcatcher coming to Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the fifth show of its 79th season: The South Sound Premier of the Funny-Filled Adventure – PETER AND THE STARCATCHER! Sponsored by Lakewood Ford!

The Play (with a few catchy dance numbers) will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be March 30th through April 22nd, 2018 with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, April 5th (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, April 12th (“Pay What You Can” Actor’s Benefit). Our Ticket Prices are $26.00 (General Admission), $23.00 (Military & Seniors) and $20.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration, with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides, the performance will place audiences right smack dab in the middle of a wonderful comedic fantasy adventure for the whole family!

This South Sound Premier is Directed by Lakewood Playhouse Managing Artistic Director – JOHN MUNN with Special Music Supervision by DEBORAH L. ARMSTRONG (the team behind such past Playhouse hits as MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT, THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE and AMERICAN IDIOT).

The Production Features an All-Star Roster of Local Actors including: McKenna Sanford (Molly), Emily Cohen (Boy / Peter), Kyle Sinclair (Black Stache), Milton Manase (Grempkin / Mack/ Sanchez), Nigel Kelley (Fighting Prawn), Martin Larson (Mrs. Bumbrake / Teacher), Tony Williams (Slank / Hawking Clam), Chap Wolff (Smee), Gunner Ray (Prentiss), Parker Dean (Ted), Scott Pinkston (Alf), James Wrede (Lord Aster) and Aaron Mohs-Hale (Captain Scott).

ABOUT THE SHOW: “The Neverland You Never Knew”

A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels, the play was conceived for the stage by directors, Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair… and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

A Lakewood Playhouse Premier AND a South Sound Premier!

Parental Advisory: This Production Features Sword Play and “Pirate Talk” that is considered appropriate for those who have seen “other” funny shows with Pirates in them.

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “PETER & THE STARCATCHER” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any email queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director.