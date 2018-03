The City of Lakewood will host an open house Tuesday, March 20 at Oakbrook Elementary in the library from 6-7 p.m. for Oakbrook residents to share their thoughts on planned street improvements for Onyx Drive.

The city has plans to improve Onyx between 97th Avenue and Phillips Road, but the first phase will focus on Onyx between 87th and 89thavenues. Public input is needed to shape the city’s plans.

Return to this page for more information about the project and what is proposed.