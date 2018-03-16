Mónica Ramírez to speak at UPS March 20

Mónica Ramírez, one of the nation’s leading Latina activists, will give a free public talk at University of Puget Sound on Tuesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. in Kilworth Memorial Chapel.

Ramírez, who delivered the 2018 International Women’s Day keynote address at the United Nations, has titled her talk “SEEDING CHANGE: How Farmworker Women are Leading the Fight to End Workplace Sexual Violence from the Fields to Hollywood Studios.”

The co-founder and president of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas (National Farmworker Women’s Alliance), Ramírez was the first U.S. attorney to specifically represent farmworker women in legal cases of sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

She wrote Alianza’s open letter of support, “700,000 Female Farmworker Say They Stand with Hollywood Actors Against Sexual Assault,” that was published in TIME and went viral. The letter helped to change the national conversation to be inclusive of all workers. Ramírez was at the Golden Globes as Laura Dern’s guest, appeared on NBC’s Today show with America Ferrara, and has been featured widely in the media.

Ramírez has a long history of promoting women’s leadership and political power. The daughter and granddaughter of migrant farmworkers, she was previously director of Latinas Represent, for the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda, and deputy director of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement.

Sponsored by Associated Students of the University of Puget Sound Lectures.