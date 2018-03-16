Broadway Center presents Deepak Chopra at the Pantages Theater on April 12

TACOMA, WASH. – Join New York Times bestselling author Dr. Deepak Chopra as he shares new insights from his latest work The Healing Self and explores some of the most important and baffling questions about our place in the world. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now. A $50 meet-and-greet add on is available for a pre-show book signing.

Deepak Chopra is the founder of The Chopra Foundationand co-founder of The Chopra Center for Wellbeing, a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation, and is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Metabolism. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, Clinical Professor at UCSD Medical School, Researcher, Neurology and Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and a member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.

Additionally, Dr. Chopra serves as Co-Founder of Jiyo, an Adjunct Professor of Executive Programs at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and of Columbia Business School, Columbia University.

Chopra is the author of more than 85 books translated into over 43 languages, including 25 New York Times bestsellers. His ground breaking book, Super Genes, co-authored with Dr. Rudolph Tanzi (Harmony, November 2015) focuses on the new genetics and is revolutionizing how we understand ourselves and the health of those around us. The World Post and The Huffington Post global internet survey ranked Chopra #17 influential thinker in the world and #1 in Medicine.

TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as “one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century.”

