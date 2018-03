Rep. Christine Kilduff with host a Town Hall meeting with 28th District constituents on Saturday, March 17 at 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. The Town Hall will take place in the Fircrest City Hall, Council Chambers, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Rep Kilduff will update constituents on work being done on their behalf, provide them a chance to hear directly from Rep. Kilduff, and share their opinions on issues in Olympia and the community.