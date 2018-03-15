Take Me Out to the Rainiers

Take me out to the ball game! We are spending the afternoon at the Tacoma Rainiers watching them take on the Sacramento River Cats. You won’t want to miss this adventure for a chance to have your very own reserved seat overseeing the ball park, an exclusive Rainier’s hat, plus a true ballpark meal featuring one hot dog, chips and bottled water.

But wait there’s more, we will even be recognized on the video screen during game! Now who’s ready to join in the fun? Let’s root root root for the home team! Price includes, trip management, transportation, and group double play ticket.

Day/Date/Location: Monday 4/23, Tacoma

Time: 10:30am 3:00pm

Fee: $58

Course ID#: 11970

apm.activecommunities.com/piercecoparksrecsvc/Activity_Search/11710