Tacoma teen pages for Sen. O’Ban

Peter McKown,a sophomore at Covenant High School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Peter was one of 32 students who served as Senate pages for the final week of the 2018 legislative session.

He was sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban R-Pierce County. The 28th Legislative District senator serves Pierce County including Steilacoom, Fircrest and University Place.

“We’re happy we could sponsor Peter this week,” O’Ban said. “He made great use of his time at the Capitol meeting people and getting to know the campus.”

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

Peter’s favorite part of the week was running errands for the senators and exploring the legislative building. “I was most excited about learning more about the government and working with other people with my same interests,” Peter said.

Peter, the 15-year-old son of Jay and Karen McKown of Tacoma, enjoys participating in student council and choir.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/