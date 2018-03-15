Spring into fun at Family Bingo Night, April 6

Spring is in the air which means sounds of family fun will be heard for miles around Chambers Creek Regional Park at Parks and Recreation’s annual Family Bingo Night on Friday, April 6 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Event admission is $5 per person; children ages 3 years and younger are free. Cost includes a packet of six bingo sheets. Pre-register online or call (253) 798-4141 by April 5.

Participants are encouraged to bring highlighters or bingo daubers. Extra game cards and daubers will be available for purchase and Arnolds Happy Days Food Truck will be on-site to fulfill your appetite.

Thank you to our sponsors for donating the following prizes:

• Sprinker Recreation Center: Ice skating tickets

• BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse of Tacoma: Gift card

• Whole Foods of University Place: Gift card

• Boom Shaka of Olympia: 5 VIP passes

• Dave & Busters: Gift card

• The 5th Avenue Theatre: Tickets for two

• And more

Visit the Pierce County Parks and Recreation webpage for more information. Chambers Creek Regional Park is located at 9850 64th St. West in University Place.