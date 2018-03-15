Spencer is Pet of the Week

Looking for a playful companion who also loves attention? Consider adopting Featured Pet Spencer. The handsome two-year-old male tuxedo with a dapper white mustache is a sweet and rambunctious boy who loves chasing a laser pointer and other toys.

The high-energy feline would thrive in a home where his new owner has time to play, play, play. But once the fun is finished, it’s time for petting, purring, and head-bumps from this affectionate fellow.

Due to his activity level and tendency to get overstimulated, Spencer would do best in a home of experienced cat owners with older kids. Come see if you could be Spencer’s play buddy today — #A525322. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.