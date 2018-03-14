Veterans of the Civil War and PTSD on March 18

The Ft. Steilacoom Historical Society will host Veterans of the Civil War and PTSD on Sunday, March 18, 2018 in Quarters 2 at 2 pm at Fort Steilacoom (9601 Steilacoom Blvd. S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498) on the grounds of Western State Hospital.

Dr. Russell Hicks is a graduate of the University of Southern California School of Medicine and a Col. in the Medical Corps (ret) with training in psychiatry. He was chief of the Department of Psychiatry at Madigan and currently is Medical Director at Greater Lakes Mental Healthcare in Lakewood. His presentation will describe military mental health in the mid-19th Century relating to PTSD.

Information: 253-582-5838 or www.historicfortsteilacoom.org.