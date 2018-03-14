TCC to hold Boots to Business Reboot

Boots to Business Reboot will be held 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on March 26 – 27 on the campus of Tacoma Community College room 16-106.

Register *note: This class is open to veterans only.

Starting or growing a veteran-owned business? Sign up for Boots to Business Reboot, an entrepreneurship training program for veterans and their spouses. This program is sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and a number of partner organizations.

About Boots to Business Reboot

Boots to Business Reboot is a two-step training program that provides participants an overview of business ownership as a career vocation, an outline and knowledge on the components of a business plan, a practical exercise in opportunity recognition, and an introduction to available public and private sector resources.

Step one is the Introduction to Entrepreneurship course eligible to Veterans of all eras, service members (including members of the National Guard and Reserve) and their spouses. This course is instructed by SBA and its partners, who are skilled business advisors.

Step two is one of the online follow-on courses instructed by a consortium of professors and skilled business advisors from the SBA Network. Please email the team at boot-to-business@sba.gov if you’ve already attended an in-person Boots to Business class, and wish to sign-up for an online course.

More information here.