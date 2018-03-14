Take a Sneak Peek into Summer Activities with Pierce County Parks

Do you like planning your summer schedule ahead of time? Pierce County Parks Summer Camp Preview Fair will give families a chance to plan their summer in just one day, with summer camp and program representatives ready to give parents answers and information.

The Summer Camp Preview Fair takes place on Saturday, March 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C Street South Tacoma, WA 98444. Admission is free!

Meet the instructors, enjoy some great giveaways, interactive activity booths, and experience an array of dynamic demonstrations geared towards our future campers. Registrations will be open during the fair, plus the first 100 individuals arrive will receive a drawstring backpack.