Submitted by Diane Formoso

Caring for Kids St Patrick’s Day Celebration and Dance. Come and Join the Fun on March 17, 2018 at the Lakewood Elk’s Club (6313 – 75th Street West Lakewood) from 7–11 P.M. Tickets are $15 (Adults Only) and there will be a No Host Bar. Questions? Call Diane at 253-279-9777.