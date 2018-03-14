The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Northbound I-5 Berkeley Street exit closes Friday night for utility work

By Leave a Comment

LAKEWOOD – A contractor working on a utility project for Joint Base Lewis-McChord will close the northbound Interstate 5 exit to Berkeley Street overnight Friday, March 16.

Crews will close the ramp from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday, March 17. During the closure, travelers who use this exit will be detoured to the Thorne Lane interchange.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *