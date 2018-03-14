Northbound I-5 Berkeley Street exit closes Friday night for utility work

LAKEWOOD – A contractor working on a utility project for Joint Base Lewis-McChord will close the northbound Interstate 5 exit to Berkeley Street overnight Friday, March 16.

Crews will close the ramp from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday, March 17. During the closure, travelers who use this exit will be detoured to the Thorne Lane interchange.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.