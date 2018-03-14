MultiCare Regional Cancer Center attains national accreditation

Submitted by MultiCare Health System

The MultiCare Regional Cancer Center in Tacoma was recently granted a three-year, full accreditation designation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, marking it as regional leader in the field.

According to the NAPBC, a breast center awarded this accreditation demonstrates a firm commitment to offer its patients every significant advantage in their battle against breast disease. Accreditation is only given to centers that voluntarily commit to provide the highest level of quality breast care and undergo a rigorous evaluation process and review of their performance.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized among the leaders in the field of breast care through our recent NAPBC accreditation,” says Blair Irwin, MD, medical oncology. “It is our privilege to care for our patients throughout their health care journey. We strive to provide the highest quality breast disease care.”

Receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center ensures that a patient will have access to:

Comprehensive care, including a full range of state-of-the-art services

A multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment options

Information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options

Quality breast care close to home

During the survey process, the center demonstrated compliance with standards for treating women who are diagnosed with the full spectrum of breast disease. The standards include proficiency in the areas of: center leadership, clinical management, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement.

“Our strong partnership with the Carol Milgard Breast Center, which provides imaging and diagnostics for all breast patients in Tacoma, played a critical role in helping us achieve this accreditation,” Irwin adds. “Our designation is the result of meaningful teamwork as we work together to provide the best care for breast cancer patients in our community.”

The NAPBC, a program administered by the American College of Surgeons, is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to the improvement of the quality of care and monitoring of outcomes of patients with diseases of the breast.