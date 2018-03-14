Lakewood Republican Women Luncheon set for March 29

The Lakewood Republican Women will host a Luncheon on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club (11:30 a.m. Social 12:00 Noon Lunch). Cost is $20.00 per person.

RSVP to Elaine Winter at 253-380-6143 no later than Friday, March 23, 2018

The subject of the presentation for the meeting is HUMAN TRAFFICKING.

Representative Vickie Kraft, 17th Legislative District and Janet Runbeck, founding member of the Pierce County Coalition Against Human Trafficking are the presenters.