Lakewood Girl Scouts to Host ‘Operation Cookie Drop’ for U.S. Military, March 17

Submitted by Ashley Boarman

Local Girl Scout troops in partnership with Mountain View Memorial Park in Lakewood are hosting Operation Cookie Drop, a service project that donates Girl Scout cookies to military personnel and their families around the globe.

The community is invited to purchase their favorite cookies – Thin Mints, S’mores, Samoas, Tagalongs and more – on Saturday, March 17 at the memorial park. All donations up to $500 will be matched by Mountain View, and those donating $5 or more will receive a small token of appreciation. Girl Scouts will also have a card-making station for those who wish to write letters of appreciation to military personnel.

Entering its 13th year, Operation Cookie Drop has donated nearly 900,000 boxes of cookies to the military. For 2018, the goal is to reach 1 million boxes. Through cookie sales, Girl Scouts work to receive donations through their local cookie booths, giving customers the option to donate boxes of cookies to U.S. military servicemen, servicewomen and their families.