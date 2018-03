The 62nd Airlift Wing announced today the death of an Airman stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Staff Sgt. Clinton Field, 29, died March 13. The incident is under investigation. Field was assigned to the 22nd Special Tactics Squadron. He entered active duty on September 19, 2006 and was a Client Systems Craftsman (Communications). Field was previously stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; Moody Air Force Base, Georgia and Osan Air Base, Korea.