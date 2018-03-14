DuPont teen pages for Sen. O’Ban

JaLynn Williams, a freshman at Steilacoom High School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. JaLynn was one of 32 students who served as Senate pages for the final week of the 2018 legislative session.

She was sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban R-Pierce County. The 28th Legislative District senator serves Pierce County including Steilacoom, Fircrest and University Place.

“JaLynn did a stupendous job this week,” O’Ban said. “I hope she learned a lot here at the Legislature.”

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“My favorite part was being on the floor and watching the senator’s debate,” JaLynn said. She also enjoyed learning about government in page school and working on the page’s mock bill.

JaLynn, the 14-year-old daughter of Jason and Troi Williams of DuPont, enjoys cheer, gymnastics, track, dance, band, choir and mission work.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/