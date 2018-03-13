Zoha Ahmad serves as page for Re. Kilduff

Zoha Ahmad, a student at Charles Wright Academy, served as a page this week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Christina Kilduff (D-University Place), Zoha is the daughter of Shazia Ahmad and Ahmad Abadullah of University Place.

Pages perform a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. In addition to contributing to the efficient operation of the Legislature, pages receive daily civics instruction, draft their own bills, and participate in mock committee hearings. Zoha enjoys playing tennis, piano, and chess, in her spare time. Additionally, Zoha participates in her school’s student government.