Veterans Resource Center connects military students to community resources and more

In an effort to find new and innovative ways to meet the needs of veteran students, Pierce College’s Veterans Resource Center (VRC) is steadily growing to provide necessary services for students in the military community. The VRC, located in Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Cascade Building, is designed to provide veterans, transitioning military members and their dependents with the opportunity to socialize with their peers, and make informed decisions about educational and life goals.

The VRC features a textbook lending library, computers, quiet study and tutoring areas, as well as periodic workshops and seminars designed for veterans.

Veteran students also have the opportunity to work with the VRC to learn about and access a variety of community resources available to them.

The center’s manager, Timur Kuzu, is a veteran who truly understands the unique needs of these students. He works hard to expand the services offered to military students throughout the district. More than anything else, he wants students to know these resources and services are available to them. “We’re here to help, and even if we don’t have an answer to your question, we will put you in touch with someone who can help,” he said.

Kuzu also maintains a presence in Puyallup, spending a couple days each week working with students on campus. “My goal is to make this the best program in the state,” he said. “In the military, we say excellence is the standard. That’s what I hope to bring to the program at Pierce.”

