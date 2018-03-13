Take a sneak peak into summer activities offered by Parks and Recreation

The official start of summer is still three months away, but the season will start warming up soon. To help you plan your summer adventures, Pierce County’s Parks and Recreation will give families a chance to plan their summer in just one day, with summer camp and program representatives ready to provide information and answer questions.

The Summer Camp Preview Fair takes place on Saturday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S. in Tacoma. Admission is free!

Meet the instructors, enjoy some great giveaways, experience interactive activity booths and an array of dynamic demonstrations geared towards our future campers. Registration will be open during the fair, plus the first 100 individuals who arrive will receive a drawstring backpack.

For more information visit www.piercecountywa.org/SummerCampPreviewFair.