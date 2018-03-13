Raiders Baseball Happy with 3-1 Weekend in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Pierce Raiders Baseball team comes home after a fruitful weekend getting wins in the first three games. The team had struggled in good games with Edmonds and Bellevue last weekend and they were hoping that the weekend would go in their favor.

The Spokane (7-3) team was 6-0 overall coming into the game. Pierce (5-7 overall, 0-0 in league) started with a positive attitude in the first game, moving past the Sasquatch 13-0. Alan Vasquez (1-2) pitched a seven-inning two hitter in the opener. Vasquez has a 2.51 ERA on the season in his 14.1 IP. The Raiders offense was humming during the first game. Pierce got four runs in the first inning with two 2 run home runs. Sophomore Hudson Byorick (Auburn, Wa., Auburn Mountainview)(.400) and Freshman Nick Antony (Hilo, Hi., Hilo)(.375) hit the two home runs. Antony hit a second home run (a solo shot) in the seventh inning to end the Raiders scoring. The Raiders ended up getting thirteen hits in the first game. Sophomore Ty Swanson (Federal Way, Wa., Decatur) (.319) had three hits including two doubles.

The team kept the hit parade continue in the second half of the doubleheader creating thirteen more hits. Antony hit another solo home run, while Rylan Cratsenberg and Hudson Byorick both had doubles. Jay Carlton went 2-3 in the game, as well. Freshman Dominic Agron (Covington, WA., Kentwood) had a masterful sixth inning pitching gem giving up four hits with one run. Agron’s E.R.A. is now 2.40 in on the season in his fifteen innings pitched.

On Sunday, the Raiders came to the second doubleheader with more hits in their brain from Saturday. They ended up with twelve hits on Sunday including four more doubles. Sophomore Matt Scheffler (Kirkland, Wa., Lake Washington) was 3-5 including a double. Freshman Tucker Stroup (Lacey, Wa., Timberline) ended up with giving up two runs in his five innings. Freshman Jamie Maples (Seattle, Wa., West Seattle) then finished it up to get the win while Freshman Brock Wrolstad (Lake Tapps, Wa., Seattle Christian) pitched the last 2.66 innings to pick up the save.

The Raiders were unable to get the sweep, as the Sasquatch woke up from their winter sleep to get a 10-0 win. Sophomore Nainoa Paragoso (Leilehua, Hi., Leilehua) had two hits including a double in the game. Freshman Ashton Dulfer (Vashon, Wa., Vashon) got the loss for the Raiders giving up six runs in three innings to start the game.

Pierce will host Everett (6-2) on Saturday, March 17 at Mt. Tahoma H.S. at 12:00 p.m. in a doubleheader. Students attending the game will receive a free Raider T-shirt if they are wearing green and have a student ID. Come enjoy St. Patrick’s Day at the field.

From the Spokesman-Review in Spokane: (Saturday’s Game on 3.10.18): Pierce 13-13, CC Spokane 0-2: Alan Vasquez pitched a seven-inning two-hitter in the opener and the Raiders (4-6) cruised to a nonconference sweep over the Sasquatch (6-2) at Spokane Falls CC.

Nick Anthony hit a two-run homer in the fourth to give Pierce the lead for good in the second game.

(Sunday’s Game on 3.11.18): Eduardo Peraza had three hits and drove in three runs and Jermaine Ducham added a two-run home run to propel the Community Colleges of Spokane Sasquatch to a 10-0 victory and a split of a nonconference doubleheader with Pierce. Cory Wagner (2-0) allowed two hits and three walks in six shutout innings to pick up the win. Pierce won the opener 7-6. Ducham had three hits and scored three runs in the opener, while Mitch Guiberson added a two-run homer.

Source: Raiders Baseball Happy with 3-1 Weekend in Spokane. – Pierce College Athletics