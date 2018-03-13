Bates: Handbook helps connect students in need with community services

Bates Technical College’s Disability Support Services (DSS) has updated its Directory of Community Services, filled with contact information for local services that will make it easier to connect students in need to community services.

The document is located on the right ‘contact us’ panel on the DSS webpage .

DSS coordinator Dan Eberle says, “We publish this document because of the needs of our students. It’s important to their educational success to make sure they have all the support they need, including a convenient way to for them to seek assistance from these resources,” he says.

Eberle notes that every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in the publication. However, DSS cannot guarantee that there were no changes after the document was published and posted. If you find that there are differences in this directory, or you would like to update a listing, please fill out the provided sheet on the back page of the document, and return it to the DSS office at the Downtown Campus, 1101 S Yakima Ave, in Tacoma.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.