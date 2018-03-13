"Arts education" is the password to Broadway Center’s 1920s gala, Star Chefs on Broadway

TACOMA, WASH. – Dapper gents and dolled up dames will descend on Tacoma’s historic Pantages Theater for the 12th annual Star Chefs on Broadway: The Lalapazaza Speakeasy, a 1920s party with such dazzling entertainment, drinks so tasty they should be prohibited, and dishes so decadent that Gatsby himself would be envious. The best dinner party in the South Sound, Star Chefs is a fundraising event for the Broadway Center’s arts education programs, and will be held on March 18, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $200.

Star Chefs is a benefit for the Broadway Center’s arts education programs, which serve close to 50,000 students, teachers and families annually. The programs provide theater classes, youth camps, educational matinees, and professional development opportunities, as well as community outreach projects including theLENS Project and the Civil Rights Legacy Tour.

Marking its 12th year, Star Chefs on Broadway: The Lalapazaza Speakeasy encourages guests to get hotsy-totsy and paint the town red as they whisper the password “Arts Education” and enter the glittering speakeasy. The event includes appetizers by Olympia’s Fish Brewing, Dirty Oscar’s Annex, Pacific Grill, with dessert from Corina Bakery. The event starts with a silent auction in the Pantages Theater lobby, featuring exclusive bottles of wine, gift baskets supplied by local businesses, and many more unique and exciting items. Guests will then make their way into the theater – converted into an elegant 1920s dining hall – for a four-course meal by Asado Grill. The night will also include performances from EnJoy Productions and Sister Kate, live jazz from Gail Pettis, as well as a grand live auction highlighted by vacation getaways, one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry, show tickets, and more. Patrons are encouraged to come in their boas, bobs, fringe, and fedoras for this chance to paint Tacoma’s historic theater red!

Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $200. VIP tickets are $600 per couple, and include a one-night stay in the Murano Hotel, valet parking, limo to the Pantages Theater, breakfast for two at Bite, and exclusive wines and chocolates. To purchase tickets call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, visit online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.