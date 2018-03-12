Two Pianos, Four Hands, Mar. 23 at UPS

TACOMA, Wash. – More than 20 years after they last sat down to play together, master pianists Tanya Stambuk and Elyane Laussade are returning to the stage—with two pianos and a collection of duos and duets.

Inspired by warm memories of their days at The Juilliard School together, the two professional artists will perform a program including a mix of classical and modern music.

Two Piano/One Piano Two Hands will be held Friday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. in Schneebeck Concert Hall, near the corner of Union Street and N. 14th Street on the University of Puget Sound campus. Ticket information and directions to campus are below.

“I am so looking forward to performing this program with Elyane,” Stambuk said. “We were students together in New York City at The Juilliard School and performed many times as duo pianists. It will be an exciting evening featuring music from the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries.”

The program includes:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sonata in D Major for Two Pianos, K. 448

Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Joseph Haydn, “St Anthony Variations,” Opus 56b

William Bolcom The Serpent’s Kiss

Samuel Barber Souvenirs, suite for piano, four hands, Opus 28

Witold Lutoslawski Variations on a Theme of Paganini

Tanya Stambuk, professor of piano at Puget Sound, has appeared internationally as a soloist with orchestras including Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, in France; Virginia Symphony Orchestra; Civic Orchestra of Chicago; Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, in Norway; and the Seattle Symphony. A performer on radio and television, and at international festivals, she recorded the piano works of Norman Dello Joio on the Centaur label. For more, visit: pugetsound.edu/faculty-pages/tstambuk.

Elyane Laussade has performed on five continents, appearing as a soloist in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United States, and Europe. She appeared in Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s Metropolis New Music Festival and has been featured nationally on Australian radio and in studio recordings. Among many other appearances, she performed in the new Melbourne Recital Centre for a recording that aired on the ABC television program “Catalyst.” For more, visit: elyanelaussade.com

The Jacobsen Series, named in honor of Leonard Jacobsen, former chair of the piano department at Puget Sound, has been running since 1984. The Jacobsen Series Scholarship Fund awards annual music scholarships to outstanding student performers and scholars. The fund is sustained entirely by season subscribers and ticket sales.

FOR TICKETS: Tickets are available online at tickets.pugetsound.edu, or at Wheelock Information Center, 253.879.3100. Admission is $15 for the general public; $10 for seniors (55+), students, military, and Puget Sound faculty and staff. The concert is free for current Puget Sound students. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door.