Rep. Dick Muri sponsors Life Christian Academy student as House page

Submitted by Rep. Dick Muri’s Office

Life Christian Academy student David M. Banica recently traveled to Olympia to serve as a page in the state House of Representatives. He was sponsored by 28th District Rep. Dick Muri.

David is the son of Mihai and Kiersten Banica. His grandparents, Gordon and Kathryn Kelpman, reside in University Place. David is currently in the 8th grade. In his spare time he is active in student government and is a founder of the American Zionist Youth. David has lived in both the United States and Romania and is fluent in English and Romanian.

“It was great to sponsor David as a House page,” said Muri. “Serving in the House page program is a valuable experience for students. I’m grateful for David’s service to the House, and wish him the best going forward.”

As part of David’s page duties, he learned to navigate the many buildings on the Capitol campus while delivering messages and documents to legislators and staff. He also attended page school every day to understand the inner workings of the Legislature.

To become a page, applicants must have a legislative sponsor, be between the ages of 14 and 16, and obtain written permission from their parents and school. Pages earn $35 per day while serving in the program. For more information about the House Page Program, click here. To learn more about the Gina Grant Bull Memorial Legislative Page Scholarship program, click here.