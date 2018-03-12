Operation Homefront and Southern New Hampshire University to Honor Military Spouses

Submitted by Operation Homefront

Military spouses can register now to be treated to an elegant and well-deserved “Night Out” just for them. Operation Homefront and Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), a proud military supporter since 1932, will host this “Homefront Celebration” from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, March 16, at the Hotel Murano, 1320 Broadway in Tacoma. The event will be an opportunity for about 100 military spouses to eat, laugh, make new friends, and get inspired by a motivational speaker.

Ranked among the top 15 percent of military-friendly schools nationwide, Southern New Hampshire University will also award a full-tuition scholarship to a deserving military spouse during the program.

The “Homefront Celebration” is for the spouses of active-duty, active Guard and Reserves, and post 9/11 wounded, ill or injured of ALL RANKS. Spouses who wish to attend must register online ahead of time at www.OperationHomefront.org.