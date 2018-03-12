Library Board to discuss the public’s choices for services and other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss public involvement activities to learn the public’s priorities for library services, improving access to DVDs, and other issues, at the board’s meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, March 14, at 3:30 p.m.

At the March meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

Public involvement activities to learn the public’s most valued library services: This winter library leaders conducted four open houses in all 18 full service libraries, attended numerous community meetings, and conducted a survey to get the public’s input on the services they want, need and value. More than 2,500 people attended the open houses, and to date, more than 5,000 people completed the survey.

Library leaders are talking with the public about the Library’s funding, which shows costs to operate the Library are increasing an average of 4-7 percent a year, while revenues from property taxes are increasing an average of 1-3 percent a year. Since 2009 the Library has reduced costs, made efficiencies, or deferred services amounting to $20 million. The Library is working with a Community Advisory Committee to review its funding and input from the public. Options to manage the funding include asking voters to consider a measure that would increase taxes to maintain services or further reducing services.

Improving access to DVDs: by the end of this year, all DVDs in libraries will be on shelves versus in vending machines. In the past decade, the Library System put DVDs in a type of vending machine for people to select and checkout DVDs. The manufacturer of the machines no longer makes parts for them or services them. As a result, in the past couples of years, getting DVDs out of the machines became frustrating. Putting the DVDs on shelves is getting the public greater access to the movies and documentaries they’d like to watch, making selections easier, faster and with far better public satisfaction.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-20180314.pdf