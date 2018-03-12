It’s Cherry Blossom Tea Time with Vintage Fashions in DuPont

Submitted by Lee McDonald DuPont Historical Society

Join us for DuPont Historical Society’s 2018 Cherry Blossom Tea set for Saturday, April 28th at 1pm at Chloe Clark Elementary School 1700 Palisade Blvd. in DuPont.

Our theme is History’s Mysteries, Myths and Legends of DuPont and Beyond!

Musician and historian Karen Haas will take us on journey through time and reveal the hidden history and mysteries around us. We’ll also feature some fashions through the decades and serve a delicious light entre and tea (sorry no coffee). Tickets are $18 each or you can purchase a table for 8 to 10 friends at the discounted ticket price of $15 each. (Ages 8 and older please, thank you!) If you wish, you can also choose to decorate your own table in a theme of your choice or our volunteers will decorate it for you.

Tickets will be PRE-SOLD up to three days before the tea or until we sell out. For more information and where to get your tickets call 253-459-4339 or email duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com.

All proceeds benefit the DuPont Historical Museum to help protect, preserve and promote the history of DuPont and surrounding area.