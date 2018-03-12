DuPont Citizens’ Vision for The Future or Mayor Courts’s Vision?

Submitted by Facebook: Save Our City- DuPont, WA
On Tuesday, 13 March at 7pm the DuPont City Council meeting agenda is on changing the land use code to benefit a developer. The proposed zoning change will allow warehouses, and semi-TRUCKs on the land near Old Fort Lake, Pioneer Middle School, Powderworks Park, the Golf Course, and homes.
HOW DOES THIS IMPACT ME?
- WAREHOUSES, WAREHOUSES, WAREHOUSES will be in the heart of the city
- Semi -truck traffic will be next to homes, Powder Works Park and Pioneer Middle School
- Loss of property values/increased noise/increased pollution will happen
IMPORTANT TO KNOW
- The land is private property, however the owner must comply with current zoning laws
- Current zoning laws prohibit freestanding warehouses in the Business Tech Park (Old Fort Lake) (only accessory warehousing allowed as a small part of a business)
- DuPont truck intersections are already “over capacity” beyond projected 2030 levels
- Mayor Courts is attempting to rewrite zoning laws to make a developer happy: he can only profit off of building warehouses
- Send any proposed law changes back to the planning commission. There is NO HURRY
- The only people who want this done now are Mayor Courts and the interested developer
HOW YOU CAN HELP
- Email and call ALL city leaders! Don’t be silent
- Urge the City Council to leave restrictions in the Business Tech Park area as they are: accessory warehouse only. Don’t ruin our city for an out- of- town developer who knows he cannot build warehouses without City Council approval
- Spread the word to your neighbors & friends
SHOW UP! Tuesday, March 13 at 7 pm at City Hall
Mayor Mike Courts
253.389.5960
253.912.5218
mcourts@dupontwa.gov
Matt Helder
253.964.8121 ext. 5284
mhelder@dupontwa.gov
Shawna Gasak
253.964.8121 ext. 5283
sgasak@dupontwa.gov
Eric Corp
253.964.8121 ext. 5286
ecorp@dupontwa.gov
Chris Barnes
253.964.8121 ext. 5282
cbarnes@dupontwa.gov
Rex Bruce
253.964.8121 ext. 5285
rbruce@dupontwa.gov
Leo Gruba
253.964.8121 ext. 5287
lgruba@dupontwa.gov
Penny Coffey
253.964.8121 ext. 5281
pcoffey@dupontwa.gov
