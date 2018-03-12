DuPont Citizens’ Vision for The Future or Mayor Courts’s Vision?

Submitted by Facebook: Save Our City- DuPont, WA

On Tuesday, 13 March at 7pm the DuPont City Council meeting agenda is on changing the land use code to benefit a developer. The proposed zoning change will allow warehouses, and semi-TRUCKs on the land near Old Fort Lake, Pioneer Middle School, Powderworks Park, the Golf Course, and homes.

HOW DOES THIS IMPACT ME?

WAREHOUSES, WAREHOUSES, WAREHOUSES will be in the heart of the city

Semi -truck traffic will be next to homes, Powder Works Park and Pioneer Middle School

Loss of property values/increased noise/increased pollution will happen

IMPORTANT TO KNOW

The land is private property, however the owner must comply with current zoning laws

Current zoning laws prohibit freestanding warehouses in the Business Tech Park (Old Fort Lake) (only accessory warehousing allowed as a small part of a business)

DuPont truck intersections are already “over capacity” beyond projected 2030 levels

Mayor Courts is attempting to rewrite zoning laws to make a developer happy: he can only profit off of building warehouses

Send any proposed law changes back to the planning commission. There is NO HURRY

The only people who want this done now are Mayor Courts and the interested developer

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Email and call ALL city leaders! Don’t be silent

Urge the City Council to leave restrictions in the Business Tech Park area as they are: accessory warehouse only. Don’t ruin our city for an out- of- town developer who knows he cannot build warehouses without City Council approval

Spread the word to your neighbors & friends

SHOW UP! Tuesday, March 13 at 7 pm at City Hall

Mayor Mike Courts

253.389.5960

253.912.5218

mcourts@dupontwa.gov

Matt Helder

253.964.8121 ext. 5284

mhelder@dupontwa.gov

Shawna Gasak

253.964.8121 ext. 5283

sgasak@dupontwa.gov

Eric Corp

253.964.8121 ext. 5286

ecorp@dupontwa.gov

Chris Barnes

253.964.8121 ext. 5282

cbarnes@dupontwa.gov

Rex Bruce

253.964.8121 ext. 5285

rbruce@dupontwa.gov

Leo Gruba

253.964.8121 ext. 5287

lgruba@dupontwa.gov

Penny Coffey

253.964.8121 ext. 5281

pcoffey@dupontwa.gov