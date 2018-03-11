Rep. Dick Muri and Sen. Steve O’Ban to host telephone town hall March 12

Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom, and Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, are inviting 28th District residents to join them Monday, March 12, for a telephone town hall meeting. The community conversation, which is similar to a call-in radio format, will begin at 6 p.m. and last an hour. The lawmakers will take questions and provide an update on the 2018 legislative session.

To participate community members can call (877) 229-8493, and then press pin 117229. Once connected, callers can listen-in and press * (star) on your telephone keypad to ask questions.

Residents can also live stream the telephone town hall from their computer by clicking the following link at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 12: video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=17229

Questions prior to the telephone town hall meeting can be directed to Rep. Muri at (360) 786-7890, and Sen. O’Ban at (360) 786-7654.

The 2018 legislative session is scheduled to adjourn March 8.