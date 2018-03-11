On March 22 Learn if You are the Solution to Homelessness

You’ve seen tents popping up in our community. You’ve seen single adults walking the streets trying to stay warm. You may have seen families with children sleeping in cars overnight. You’ve seen enough!

Come to 2018’s first Community Quarterly Meeting (CQM) on Homelessness to learn what you can do to help impact this crisis in our community.

When: Thursday, March 22 from 5-7 pm (light snacks provided)

Where: Shiloh Baptist Church, 1211 South I Street, Tacoma

Special guests and topics to be discussed at the March 22 meeting:

Representatives from the Salvation Army Family Shelter, which hosts many families experiencing homelessness every night, will share specific ways attendees can support the shelter.

We will learn how to exercise our moral voice to advocate for policies that impact homelessness.

Attendees will walk away with at least one specific step they can take to help end homelessness, inspired by people who are actively involved in the journey.

In 2017 Associated Ministries began convening these meetings in partnership with other Pierce County homeless and housing service providers, with the goal of creating an energizing space to gather regularly to learn about, discuss and take action on the crisis of homelessness in our community. Last year nearly 200 people representing 44 congregations attended these meetings; we need you at the table as we continue this important work in 2018.

What will be achieved at the meeting?

Attendees will be informed and educated regarding the background, context, and challenges related to the issue of homelessness.

Attendees will gain a better understanding of effective interventions already underway to address homelessness.

We will discuss potential projects and solutions that attendees can engage in as faith communities or individuals to positively impact homelessness.

Dr. Gregory Christopher, Senior Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, is excited to host the next meeting. He says, “Come out and join in the conversation; who knows, the best way of addressing homelessness could be within you.”