Furry friends give new readers confidence, improve skills

TACOMA – Reading aloud helps young students expand vocabulary and improve comprehension. Learning to read, especially out loud, can be scary. A friendly face, particularly one accompanied by a wagging tail, can help ease reading jitters and build confidence. Pierce County Library System’s Read to a Dog classes give children the opportunity to share a book with a trained therapy dog, while improving kids’ reading skills.

“Read to a Dog combines learning and enjoyment. Kids get comfortable reading out loud because they are reading to an audience that doesn’t care if they make mistakes,” said Pierce County Library System Customer Experience Manager Judy Nelson. “We had a student who wasn’t comfortable reading the story and chose to rap it instead. The dogs are happy to listen whether the student reads or raps.”

Thanks to the attentive canine audience provided by the Read to a Dog classes kids improve their reading skills and gain confidence. Young readers practice sounding out the words and putting together sentences while reading to an attentive, friendly dog.

All dogs are trained therapy dogs and are skilled at working safely with children.

Upcoming Read to a Dog events:

Monday, March 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Monday, March 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma