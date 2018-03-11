Abigail Phillipps serves as page in Washington State Senate

Tacoma resident Abigail Phillipps, 15, served as a page in the Washington State Senate last week. Sen. Steve Conway, D-South Tacoma, sponsored Phillipps’ week in the Legislature.

“It was a privilege to host Abigail at the Capitol this week,” Conway said. “I hope that she enjoyed her time with the Legislature.”

Pages are sponsored by the senator from their legislative district. The program offers a hands-on opportunity for students to find out how state government works. The interactive learning experience includes classes focused on topics like budget writing and the lawmaking process, with pages ultimately creating their own bills in a mock committee setting. The educational experience is furthered by guest speakers.

Participants have the opportunity to work on the Senate floor and their maroon coats and credentials allow them access to all parts of the Capitol Campus.

“I’ve really enjoyed the opportunity to meet Sen. Conway and present the flag on the Senate floor,” Phillipps said. “I was surprised by how important paging is. Everything has been fun but my favorite part was paging on the Senate floor. I learned a lot more about government through this experience.”

Phillipps is in ninth grade. In her free time she leads worship and enjoys tumbling, reading and art.