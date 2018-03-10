Raider Baseball Alums Fill Out NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll

A number of Pierce College Alums are in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll this spring. The first ranking was announced in Kansas City, Mo. on March 7 by the national NAIA office. The poll is voted each year by a panel of head coaches in the NAIA (187 schools). Each week the poll will occur on a bi-weekly process.

One member of the poll that is used to be in the NAIA Baseball Coaches’ poll is Matt Thompson, as his team Lewis-Clark State (LCSC) (Idaho) was in the poll throughout the 2017 season. Their team ended up winning the NAIA Championship at home in Lewiston, Idaho. The championship will be back in Lewiston this May. The team is currently ranked in 6th place at 11-3 so far this season. Senior Matt Thompson is playing as a catcher on the LCSC team. Thompson is hitting .294 with 4 RBI’s in the 10 games he has played in this spring.

Pitching has helped several of the other NAIA teams in the poll. Oklahoma Wesleyan’s are ranked #5 in the new poll with a 16-2 record. Oklahoma Wesleyan (OK.) pitching staff is led by Raider junior alum Tyson Cronin who is 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in 22.1 IP. Cronin’s 0.40 ERA has him at the 6th best in the country. Cronin has also played a number of games in left field when not pitching. Cronin is hitting .231 with 5 RBI’s in 14 games. Georgia Gwinnett College (GA.) is 19-4 overall with a #2 ranking in the poll. Senior Cole Uvila is 2-0 with a 7.59 ERA. Uvila has started five games for Gwinnett in 21.1 IP.

William Jessup University (Rocklin, CA.) is in the NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the 1st time in the school’s history. Their team is ranked at #7 and the team is 22-5 overall. Part of their opportunity in the poll has come from Junior Tyler Fujimoto who has started the year at 6-0 which is the most in the country. He has also had 3 saves to add to his yearly statistics. Fujimoto has a 1.77 ERA in 20.1 IP. He has had 24 strikeouts in the nine games he has played in. It is interesting that Fujimoto leads the season in wins, but he has not started a game. Fujimoto’s wins and saves have each come as a reliever.

Despite the having four teams in the first poll of the year, the Raider Alums could have had more in the poll. Colten Barnes is a LHP senior for Bellevue College. Tennessee Wesleyan has junior Brian Walsh (Infielder from Sumner, WA.) and David Smallwood (Junior LHP from Renton, WA.). Bellevue College (Nebraska) (5-9 overall) and Tennessee Wesleyan (TN.)(10-11 overall) were in the pre-season poll. Both teams have struggled a bit coming into the season. Despite Tennessee Wesleyan’s start, they still received votes in the poll. Walsh is hitting .273 overall with 11 hits in six games. Smallwood is 0-1 in 2.1 IP in three games. Additionally, Jacob Winn (Senior Outfielder from Graham, WA.) is playing at NAIA school, Biola University. Biola is located in La Mirada, CA.. Biola is 13-4 overall.

Here is a a list of the Pierce Alums teams in the newest NAIA poll (March 7):

#2 Georgia Gwinnett 17-2 Cole Uvila

#5 Oklahoma Wesleyan 16-2 Tyson Cronin

#6 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 11-3 Matt Thompson

#7 William Jessup (Calif.) 22-5 Tyler Fujimoto

RV Tennessee Wesleyan 11-10 Brandon Walsh and David Smallwood

Source: Raider Baseball Alums Fill Out NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll – Pierce College Athletics