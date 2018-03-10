Pierce Transit to add 25 new trips starting March 11; offering new way for customers, community to stay informed

With its March 11 service change, Pierce Transit will add 25 more trips across a variety of routes, as well as adjust schedules on many routes to more closely match travel times and ensure on-time arrivals. The agency is also rolling out a new way for riders and community members to get up-to-the-minute information about route detours and other items of interest.

Pierce Transit has restored 71,000 hours of transit service since 2015 – a 16 percent boost. In March 2017, the agency implemented a more efficient routing system with more direct routes and faster service between locations, as well as more frequent service and service later into the evenings on weekdays. In September 2017 Pierce Transit enhanced weekend service, and this month the agency is adding more trips and adjusting schedules to enhance on-time performance.

Customers will find specific information about the new trips and schedule adjustments by visiting www.piercetransit.org/pierce-transit-routes and scrolling to “What’s New – Effective March 11, 2018.” Riders may also obtain route information and trip planning assistance by calling Pierce Transit’s Customer Services office at 253.581.8000 weekdays between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Starting this month Pierce Transit is offering customers and other community members a new way to stay informed about issues of interest, as well as receive route-specific alerts. To sign up, visit piercetransit.org and see the “Stay Connected” box (see example below). Visitors may sign up to receive:

Via text message: Route-specific alerts and snow detours; and

Via email: Pierce Transit’s quarterly CEO E-newsletter, general news and announcements, vanpool information, employment opportunities, information about the Bus Rapid Transit project along Pacific Ave./SR 7, and Pierce Trips information.

For more information about Pierce Transit’s services, visit piercetransit.org.