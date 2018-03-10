Paving brings overnight I-5 lane, ramp closures in Tacoma next week

TACOMA – Overnight lane and ramp closures on Interstate 5 in Tacoma continue the week of March 12 as contractor crews install a new highway surface on southbound I-5.

Overnight travelers will want to note the work occurring on Thursday, March 15. Northbound I-5 will be detoured for drainage system maintenance. Specific hours are listed below. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time. Signed detours are in place for night ramp closures.

Ramp and lane closures

Monday, March 12

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will detour to I-705 and SR 509 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 13

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will detour to I-705 and SR 509 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, March 14

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will detour to I-705 and SR 509 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, March 15

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will detour to I-705 and SR 509 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

All lanes of northbound I-5 will detour through the Portland Avenue interchange and across the new Puyallup River Bridge from 11:59 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement will be at the Portland Avenue intersection to assist with traffic control.

The right lane of southbound SR 167 will close from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, March 16

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will detour to I-705 and SR 509 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Single and double lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road to South 56th Street.

Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.