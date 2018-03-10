I-5 work brings overnight lane and ramp closures to DuPont

DUPONT – If the weather cooperates, drivers on Interstate 5 near DuPont may encounter overnight lane and ramp closures the week of March 12 while contractor crews building the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. – Auxiliary Lane Extension project refresh lane striping and perform pavement repairs.

Northbound I-5 lane closures

Northbound I-5 between Mounts Road and Center Drive will have up to three lanes closed each night for striping:

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from Monday, March 12, through Wednesday, March 14

10 p.m. Thursday, March 15, to 5 a.m. Friday, March 16

8 p.m. Friday, March 16, to 8 a.m. Saturday, March 17

Northbound I-5 ramp closures

The following ramps will close Monday through Thursday between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., and on Friday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, March 17.

Mounts Road on-ramp to northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 exit to the Mounts Road weigh station

Northbound I-5 exit to Center Drive (exit #118)

Center Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5

Southbound I-5 lane and ramp closures

Lane closures on southbound I-5 near Mounts Road are scheduled each night next week from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for pavement repair. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

All work is dependent on dry weather and may be rescheduled.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.