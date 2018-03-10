Anneka King serves as page for Sen. O’Ban

Anneka King, a homeschooled sophomore, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Anneka was one of 30 students who served as Senate pages for the eighth week of the 2018 legislative session.

She was sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Pierce County. The 28th Legislative District senator serves Pierce County including Steilacoom, Fircrest and University Place.

“Anneka was a great page,” O’Ban said. “I hope she had fun exploring the Capitol campus and getting to meet everyone here at the Legislature.”

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“I liked being able to make deliveries, and meet tons of new people,” Anneka said. She also enjoyed learning about legislative procedure.

Anneka, the 16-year-old daughter of Richard and Lan King of Fircrest, enjoys Teen Flight, reading, and drawing.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/