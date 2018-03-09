Steilacoom Town Administrator March 9 update to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – March 20, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – March 12, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – March 14, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – April 5, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Seasonal Workers:

The Town is currently advertising for seasonal workers for Public Works and for our Summer Camp program. The announcements are available at all Town buildings and on the Town’s official website.

Townwide Power Outage – April 2nd:

A Townwide power outage is scheduled for April 2nd from 7 AM to 5 PM to allow BPA to perform maintenance on their substation that feeds the Town. While the outage is occurring, Town staff will also be performing work which would also normally necessitate local outages.

Legislative Update:

Senator Steve O’ban, Representative Christine Kilduff, and Representative Dick Muri will provide a Legislative update to the Mayor/Council at the March 20, 2018 Council meeting.

Well City Awards:

The AWC Employee Benefit Trust’s annual Awards recognize members that meet nine best practice standards for employee health promotion. Members of the AWC Employee Benefit Trust are eligible to apply for the award. This includes cities, towns, and non-city entities.

AWC Trust members that earned the 2018Well City Award receive a 2% premium discount on all medical premiums. The discount will be applied to 2019premiums for active employees, spouses and dependents.

The Town of Steilacoom qualified for the Well City Award again this year. Congratulations to all of the employees who participated in the Town’s program and especially to the Well City Committee of Pauline Monk, Micki Sterbick, and Denise Bollman.

Public Safety:

DEA National Drug Take Back Day:

The Town will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Our designated location is the Town’s Public Safety Building at 601 Main Street which will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM. No liquids or sharps please.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

General:

First Street Project:

Council awarded the contract Tuesday night and contracts are being circulated for signatures.

Chambers Street Stormwater Outfall Project:

Council awarded the contract Tuesday night and contracts are being circulated for signatures.

Steilacoom Boulevard Nonmotorized Improvement Project Open House:

An open house is scheduled for March 21, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall to review the project and allow residents to provide input on the proposed design.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the mechanic with repairs to the sweeper; continued storm debris clean-up; continued cleaning moss from sidewalks and walkways; provided flagging support for the surveyors n the Steilacoom Boulevard project; and performed other system maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew terminated wire into new transformers on Birch Street; worked on the Townwide power outage plan; inspected trench work in the 1200 block of Rainier Street; assisted the Water/Sewer crew with a lateral in the 1700 block of Nisqually Street; installed a temporary power service in the 1200 block of Rainier Street; met with representatives from BPA in conjunction with the load shed project; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued generator maintenance at sewer lift stations in preparation for the Townwide power outage; replaced a side-sewer stub in the 1700 block of Nisqually Street; inspected water connections in the 1800 block of Rainier Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew concentrated on installing signage in Cormorant Park and building maintenance at the Public Work building. The crew coordinated the installation of gutters on the truck bay at Public Works; procured materials for the upcoming rain garden project; and commenced annual maintenance on grounds’ equipment in preparation for the upcoming season.

Rain Garden:

The Town of Steilacoom in cooperation with the Pierce Conservation District and the Master Gardeners’ Association is creating a demonstration rain garden at the Community Center. The site will be excavated by Town staff and the Cedar Creek Work Crew on March 13th. Soil will then be imported/installed on March 20th. On March 27th, native plants will be installed.

Other:

Guest Artist Program:

Stop by and see the art show! Members of Pacific Gallery Artists Elaine Fister Erickson and Donna Graham will display their art at the Steilacoom Community Center from March 1 through the end of April as part of the “Guest Artist Series” hosted by The Town of Steilacoom. The art show is located at the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St., Steilacoom, WA. Hours: Monday – Thursday 9am – 7:30pm; Friday 9am – 4:30pm, (closed weekends and holidays).