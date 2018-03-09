The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Registration ENDS this weekend-Lakewood Institute of Theater Spring Classes

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Serene Cook

Announcing Lakewood Institute of Theatre’s Spring Quarter After-School Productions.

Production #1: Three Musketeers-Grades 7-12/March 13th – April 26th/Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-6:30pm/Performance April 28th at 11am & 3pm/Tuition – $175

Production #2: Robin Hood-Grades 1-6. March 12th – April 25th/Mondays & Wednesdays, 4:30-6:30pm/Performance April 25th /at 5:30pm/Tuition – $175

Check the website for Registration: www.lakewoodinstituteoftheatre.org

Contact Debbie Armstrong (Director of Education) at darmstrong.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com for questions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *