Registration ENDS this weekend-Lakewood Institute of Theater Spring Classes

Submitted by Serene Cook
Announcing Lakewood Institute of Theatre’s Spring Quarter After-School Productions.
Production #1: Three Musketeers-Grades 7-12/March 13th – April 26th/Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-6:30pm/Performance April 28th at 11am & 3pm/Tuition – $175
Production #2: Robin Hood-Grades 1-6. March 12th – April 25th/Mondays & Wednesdays, 4:30-6:30pm/Performance April 25th /at 5:30pm/Tuition – $175
Check the website for Registration: www.lakewoodinstituteoftheatre.org
Contact Debbie Armstrong (Director of Education) at darmstrong.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com for questions
