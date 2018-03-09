Broadway Center presents classic Tony-winning musical CABARET April 10 at the historic Pantages Theater

TACOMA, WASH. – Based on Roundabout Theatre Company’s Tony Award®-winning production, SAM MENDES (Skyfall, American Beauty) and ROB MARSHALL’s (Into the Woods and Chicago, the films) CABARET comes to the Pantages Theater on April 10. Tickets start at $55 and are on sale now.

Welcome to the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where the Emcee, Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd – and to leave their troubles outside. But as life in pre-WWII Germany grows more and more uncertain, will the decadent allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through their dangerous times?

Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Leave your troubles outside – life is beautiful at CABARET – JOHN KANDER, FRED EBB and JOE MASTEROFF’s Tony-winning musical about following your heart while the world loses its way.

Tickets for CABARET start at $55 and are on sale now. To buy now, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.