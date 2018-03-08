TLT brings Shaw and Campbell’s love letters to stage

Tacoma Little Theatre presents another “Off the Shelf” production on their stage.

“Dear Liar,” by Jerome Kilty, is the dramatization of the romance between George Bernard Shaw and Mrs. Patrick Campbell, a popular English actress of the 1900s, is told through love letters the two exchanged for some 40 years.

The play is directed by Martin Lawrence and stars two of Tacoma’s best talents, Tim Hoban as Shaw and Casi Wilkerson as Campbell.

The performance recreates the intriguing personal and professional relationship Shaw and Campbell shared by reading of secret letters, which reveal a volatile yet tender love affair.

While the love story is the main premise of this play, it also gives a peek of life back to the 19th and 20th Centuries, giving a taste of English and American society.

The letters reveal how Shaw got Campbell to star as Eliza Doolittle in his classic “Pygmalion;” the way he terrorized her during rehearsals by interjecting cross comments about Campbell’s interpretation of Eliza’s cockney accent. There are funny and endearing parts like Campbell’s silly indulgences with her white Pekingese, Moonbeam, as well as emotional scenes, like when they exchange letters about Campbell’s son, who is killed in the war and Shaw’s narration of his mother’s funeral and cremation.

“Dear Liar” plays one night only, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 15 at the theatre at 210 No I Street. Tickets are free to TLT members and $10 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling the Box Office at (253) 272-2281.