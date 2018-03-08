Tacoma Refugee Choir announces Community Sing-Along March 10

Tacoma, WA—Tacoma Refugee Choir will host its second ever Community Sing-Along event on Saturday, Mar. 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Urban Grace Church (902 Market St., Tacoma, WA 98402). This fun, family-friendly interactive concert unites community members and talented local musicians in a celebration of solidarity and hope.

Come prepared to sing along to old favorites, discover new music and meet others who are invested in creating a welcoming space for all. Featured performers include Wanz, Caleb Jermaine, Stephanie Anne Johnson and the Tacoma Refugee Choir. Admission is free on a first-come basis, with donations accepted at the door. The event is sponsored by the City of Tacoma with support from the Tacoma Arts Commission.

Tacoma Refugee Choir is a nonprofit music ensemble committed to the mission of building a more welcoming community through song. By creating opportunities for people to come together through music, TRC strives to create a welcoming, supportive network of refugees, immigrants and allies in the Tacoma and surrounding communities.

Tacoma Refugee Choir and friends hope you will join them for an evening of music and fun as they celebrate the diversity and unity that makes Tacoma the wonderful city it is.

For more information, visit TRC’s website at www.refugeechoir.org, the event website at www.communitysingalong.com, or call/text (253) 343-2867.